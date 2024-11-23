Queen Camilla 'disappointed' as she misses Royal Variety Performance

Queen Camilla is “naturally disappointed” to miss the Royal Variety Performance after she was forced to pull out as infection 'lingers.'

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed, “The Queen has pulled out of the @RoyalVariety Performance tonight due to her lingering chest infection.”

Citing an insider, Cameron further said, “A royal source has told me that The Queen is ‘naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments’

“Camilla sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on’. She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”

According to palace, the “Queen has been advised by her doctors to miss the event this evening.”

According to the GB News, the Queen will remain in London this evening before travelling to Sandringham as planned.

Meanwhile, King Charles attended the 2024 Royal Variety Performance show without Queen Camilla by his side.