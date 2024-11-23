Khalid retorts over identity debate: 'none of your business'

Khalid just confirmed his identity!

As the 26-year-old singer was questioned over his s**uality on X, formerly Twitter, he openly admitted that he in fact is gay.

First posting a rainbow flag emoji with a bunch of exclamation marks, he wrote, “there yall go. next topic please lol."

In the follow-up series of tweets, the Grammy nominated artist confirmed his s**ual identity, in response to a fan who had written, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn't GEHHH!"

"I am! And that's okay,” Khalid wrote in response.

The Favorite Song crooner then posted a third tweet that mentioned he was “not ashamed” of his s**uality.

"I got outted and the world still continues to turn, let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall,” Khalid stated.

In additional tweets, the Lovely hitmaker also clarified that he was never attempting to hide his s**uality in the first place.

A social media user penned, "the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry!"

To which Khalid retorted, "I wasn't hiding anything! It's just not any of your business."

In support, when a fan came to point out that the singer had released the 2022 song, Satellite, an “LGBTQ anthem” implying that he "wasn't 'hiding' his sexuality,” Khalid responded by saying, "thank you!!!! I was never hiding."