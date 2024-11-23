Meryl Streep pays sweet tribute to 'Death Becomes Her' musical artist Megan

On the opening night of the Broadway adaptation of Death Becomes Her, Meryl Streep extended a heartfelt gesture to Megan Hilty, who stars in the lead role of Madeline Ashton, a character Streep famously portrayed in the 1992 cult classic film.

Hilty took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a picture of the bouquet of flowers sent by the 75-year-old Hollywood legend.

Accompanying a gift was a note that read, “Break a leg, or I’ll break it for you. With dried and undying love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Hilty captioned her post with a humorous “I’m dead” and a skull and bones emoji, as she tagged the official Death Becomes Her account.

According to Daily Mail, the Broadway production, directed by Christopher Gattelli, reimagines Robert Zemeckis’ dark comedy.

Moreover, the cast includes Michelle Williams as Viola Van Horn, a new interpretation of Isabella Rossellini’s Lisle Von Rhuman, alongside Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp.

Additionally, the story explores the external grudge between Madeline and Helen, who vie for youth, beauty, and revenge after drinking a mysterious potion.

As per the publication, the opening night drew high-profile attendees, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Fey.

Furthermore, Hilty hyped the production earlier in the week with a teaser clip on social media while telling the fans to “feast on this footage for DAYS!”

It is worth mentioning that with Streep’s memorable endorsement, the Broadway version of Death Becomes Her promises to catch audience’s attention while also honoring the original’s cult status, as per the outlet.