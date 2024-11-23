 
Jennifer Lawrence shows off growing baby bump in latest outing

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney

November 23, 2024

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence was spotted showing off her baby bump as she stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old actress donned a pinstriped button-down shirt and black silk pants for the walk in a sunny weather.

Lawrence sported brown shoes and opted for a cream-coloured scarf.

The No Hard Feelings star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, is already a mother of 2-year-old son Cy.

Her outing comes the latest findings of Life & Style which claimed that the Causeway actress is "really excited to meet her new baby".

Despite the fact that Lawrence is “secretly praying for a baby girl,” an insider shared with the outlet that the couple is preparing for both genders.

“A preliminary name has been picked out for each gender,” the source added.

Nonetheless, they mentioned, “But they won’t commit until they meet the baby!”

“She’s held on to a lot, including high-end items from Chanel and Burberry,” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

Following Jennifer’s pregnancy announcement, a source dished, "She's very happy with Cooke. They are great together. He's super chill and it rubs off on her.”

