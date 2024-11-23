Diddy’s legal team proposes brand new house arrest proposal

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s lawyers have proposed a new house arrest request in order to save the rapper, who is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

As reported by Daily Mail, the latest proposal requested by his legal team suggests that the music mogul should be given bail to live under house arrest in a New York’s Upper East Side apartment with 24/7 monitoring.

It also suggests that Diddy “would have two live-in guards at the three-bedroom property” with “no access to phones or the Internet and a third security guard downstairs”.

The 55-year-old rapper's lawyer Marc Agnifilo made the pitch as part of his third attempt for his freedom.

The legal team while labelling it a "very, very rigorous set of conditions" maintained that these rules were in fact tougher than those at the detention centre.

The move comes after a judge rejected the rapper's request to be moved from jail to his Star Island mansion.

The Bad Boy Records founder is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.