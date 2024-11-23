Meghan Markle breaks silence after disappointing King Charles

Meghan Markle has released her first major statement after disappointing her father-in-law King Charles with Christmas and Thanksgiving plans for Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan shared the statement on her and Harry’s website following a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project.

The statement reads, “In celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and The Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project. This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.”

Meghan continued, “The evening included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience. The Duchess expressed her deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and cultural experiences, underscoring her excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.”

Meghan’s statement comes after she apparently disappointed King Charles as she revealed her Thanksgiving and Christmas plans with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet in US.

King Charles is said to be desperate to meet his California-based grandchildren.