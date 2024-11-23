Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about singing in 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande recently confessed that singing in her newly released movie Wicked was completely a different experience.

The 7 Rings hitmaker told Best magazine that despite her “extensive” singing, she found it to be a very different way of performing on camera to when she is on stage.

The actress, 31 who portrays Glinda in the two-part big screen adaptation of the musical, said, “It’s very different.”

She continued, "Usually when I sing, I’m telling my own story but this was about telling a completely different story and disappearing in a way I never do when I am performing.”

“So everything from the way I sing to my movement and physicality had to be completely different in order to play this character,” she added.

According to Grande, she also did a lot of stunt singing for this, which was also very different.

Released on November 22, 2024, Jon M. Chu-directed film stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the leading role.

In the movie, the duo's characters begin in the Oz universe as university students.

Grande and Erivo later become enemies as Glinda, the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

The Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.