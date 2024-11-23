'Wolfs' director gives disappointing update on sequel

Wolfs 2 is not happening, says the filmmaker Jon Watts as he opens up about the sequel.



His remarks come on the promotions of his upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

He tells Collider, "I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there's going to be a 'Wolfs' sequel."

AppleTV+ said it green-lighted Jon to write, produce, and direct Wolfs earlier.

Also, Wolfs was a big hit for the streamer, according to Apple Original Films' head of features Matt Dentler.

In an email last October, he said the "film launched as a worldwide blockbuster, setting massive audience records and debuting as the No. 1 most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history following its premiere on Friday, Sept. 27."

"'Wolfs' is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment," the top executive continued.

"With George and Brad's remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts' extraordinary direction, 'Wolfs' blends all the great elements of comedy, action and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what's next."