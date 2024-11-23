 
Cher gets honest about late husband in new book

Cher reflects on her late husband saying their relationship was 'complicated'

November 23, 2024

Cher says she has shown her late husband, Sonny Bono, in a positive yet honest light in her latest book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

During an interview with Stellar Magazine, the Grammy winner said, "I think he'd like it. I'm not sure he'd like all of it."

She continued, "I tried not to paint him as a villain, because we stayed friends until the end. It was such a complicated relationship," adding, "I tried my best, but it doesn't make sense sometimes."

However, Cher said any negative reaction from the public to her story would not concern her. 

"There have been times when people just didn't like me. People weren't interested, or they'd had enough, or they thought I was over."

"If I cared about what people think more than I cared about doing what I wanted and who I was meant to be? You can't take yourself seriously when you're down, and you can't take yourself seriously when you're up," the 78-year-old added.

Officially, Cher and Sonny tied the knot in 1969. Six years later, however, the pair were divorced.

