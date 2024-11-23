Eminem marks major milestone in career

Eminem has many medals to his name. His recent album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has officially crossed one million streams on Spotify.



The album was released in July and was nominated for Best Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video for Houdini at the Grammys.

KWORB issued the latest figures, which showed that the album received 1.3 million hits on the streamer.

Also, the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame included the Without Me rapper among 26 nominees.

Apart from that, the Happy Gilmore sequel has roped in Em for a special cameo.

Sources told The U.S. Sun that the Slim Shady rap star had traveled to New Jersey for shooting.

“Em is a big fan of the original movie, and he was a total pleasure to work with. He was just super low key, he didn’t have a big entourage."

"And was just an absolute delight on set,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s playing a comedic role and he really had fun with it,” they spilled.