Jennifer Lopez recalls the time when there was 'no Jennifer'

Jennifer Lopez weighed in on working alongside estranged husband Ben Affleck

November 23, 2024

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that she put her ego aside while playing Judy on movie, Unstoppable.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, Jennifer Lopez sat down for a candid confessional with Amazon/MGM.

In this chat, Jennifer Lopez admitted she had to put her role above everything else in order to do justice with it.

She also confessed that she had to “let go of her ego” while working on the new project with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

“It was an honor to be a part of Anthony [Robles] and to play Judy,” the 55-year-old continued.

“I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story,” she added.

The multihyphenate went on to address, “I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no J. Lo. That person on the screen is just Judy. Luckily, I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother.”

