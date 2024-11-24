David Jason to spend first Christmas with mystery daughter

Legendary actor David Jason will be spending his first Christmas with his second daughter, Abi Harris.

David, 84, learned of his second-born not long ago which he explains in his recent book This Time Next Year: A Life Of Positive Thinking, published in October.

The Del Boy star writes about how he found only decades later via a letter from Abi, 52, and a paternity test that proved the connection with late actress Jennifer Hill in 1970.

He also got to meet his new grandson Charlie for the first time. The trio have already made some memories together, as he toasted daughter Abi's birthday earlier this month.

The Horses actor updated his journey so far in a recent interview where he was promoting his book, based on his "voyage of discovery."

"Abi came round to us for Sunday lunch on her birthday and we gave her a cake—Charlie lit the candles—and gave gifts one of which was the book in which she appeared, the vehicle which gave me chance to explain how our situation had come about," the publication quoted the veteran actor.

David, who also has a daughter, Sophie, with his wife Lady Gill, reflected on his life lately after making the most of his time with his second daughter.

"Sadly, Sophie was away for the weekend on a pre-booked trip but we will all catch up together soon. For whatever reason out of our control, our lives have only just come together and so it does feel poignant celebrating birthdays after so many years of not being able to share."

"The shock of the news that I had an undiscovered daughter is wearing off but, like I say in the book, we are slowly getting to know each other and things are working out on this voyage of discovery."

Besides the upcoming Christmas festivities, the family plans a small party for the actor's 85th birthday in February.

In the book, the Only Fools actor also anticipated having to experience their firsts together with grandson Charlie.

"We haven’t watched television together yet but maybe we can get the chance to watch Dangermouse or something similar[he voiced the character]. With such an age gap, it could be tricksy finding something to watch together. At the moment, Cluedo and Bingo seem to be the go to activities!" David mentioned in his book.