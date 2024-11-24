Victoria Beckham talks about daughter Harper's style

Victoria Beckham has shared surprising details about her daughter Harper’s fashion.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria talked about Harper’s style, who is often seen wearing stunning silk dresses at star-studded events or fashion shows.

“They suit her and they’re appropriate,” Victoria said about the dresses.

However, she added that Harper is more of a “tomboy,” saying, “But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun.”

It is worth mentioning that Harper, 13, who is clearly following in her mom’s footsteps, has become a beauty influencer.

Recently, she took Victoria’s Instagram handle to share a makeup tutorial video.

In the video, Harper tried the fashion designer’s latest skin care products.

During the same conversation, Victoria also discussed her own fashion style.

The former Spice Girls member was asked if she is interested in wearing her old Y2J clothes, Victoria said, “OK, sometimes I wish I'd kept certain pieces but I sold them all off for charity ages ago – and that’s a good thing.”

Along with Harper, Victoria shares three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with husband David Beckham.