Photo: Kim Kardashian to make new troubles for Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly getting on Kanye West’s toes once again.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Kim Kardashian plans to sue the controversial rapper and his wife, if she continued to wear raunch outfits near her kids.

For those unversed, Kim and Kanye share a brood of four kids, North, 11 Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

"Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he's told", tattled the tipster.

They continued, "The trouble is, Kanye never does what he's told,” after which they signed off from the chat.

This report come amid claims that the rapper wants to renew vows with the Aussie beauty, but he has only one condition.

This condition was established to be Bianca’s presence in a barely-there wedding dress.

An insider also revealed about this marriage, "It's no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid.”