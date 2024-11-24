 
Patrick Wilson on 'Conjuring' costar Vera Farmiga: 'I adore you'

Patrick Wilson gives tribute to Vera Farmiga as he shoots final 'Conjuring' film as a couple

November 24, 2024

Patrick Wilson is gushing about his on-screen wife, Vera Farmiga in Conjuring franchise,

Taking to Instagram, the actor said they had wrapped up the shooting of their last film together in the franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites.

In the post, he noted their "fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. As the sun sets on the Conjuring franchise…I am overwhelmed."

The 51-year-old continued, "There aren't enough thanks to go around for the thousands of people who've contributed to the making of these films…and the millions who've watched them."

Referring to Vera, he said, "What to say?" adding, "Our fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. I adore you."

Elsewhere in the post, Patrick also raved about the filmmaker Michael Chaves, who has directed several films in the franchise, saying, "You have beautifully taken the reins and I can't WAIT to see this one put together."

