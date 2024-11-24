Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seperation branded ‘better than ever'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sepeation is making them look ‘better than ever’ in the eyes of an expert.

Royal expert Daniela Elser made these comments while penning a piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the most ‘interesting’ part of this entire thing and admitted, “It’s interesting that the Sussexes are pursuing these parallel but separate tracks at a time when their American idyll has lost much of its razzle and/or dazzle.”

Especially consdiering the fact that, “The fat deals of yesteryear are a thing of the past, with Netflix reportedly set to part ways with them when their contract runs out in 2025, and Harry is busy trying to regain his global humanitarian cred while Meghan focuses on her thus far dust-collecting brand American Riviera Orchard.”

“At least for now though, we can say this: Harry looks happy and Meghan’s hair has never looked better,” she also added.

So “really, what more could you ask for you in life?” Ms Elser also added before signing off.