Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares sneak-peek into 37th birthday celebration

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi marked her 37th birthday on Saturday with a lively celebration shared with her 17.2 million Instagram followers.

The Jersey Shore alum kept fans updated with snaps and tributes from her co-stars while offering a glimpse into her milestone festivities.

In the hours leading up to her birthday, Polizzi posted a selfie with a glass of drink, while reflecting humorously on the passage of time as she wrote, “I can't believe I'm gonna be 37 tomorrow. THIRTY SEVEN. How did I get here? I still feel 25.”

As the clock struck midnight, the New York native toasted to her new age with another selfie captioned as, “Cheers to 37”, with a playful elderly woman emoji.

According to Daily Mail, Polizzi, who was born in Chile, also thanked her fans for their birthday messages while sharing a picture with a dog to acknowledge the outpouring of love.

Moreover, her Jersey Shore castmates joined in the celebration with heartfelt posts and nostalgic throwbacks.

In regards to this, Pauly D shared a collage of photos with Polizzi, accompanied by a colorful “Happy Birthday” sticker.

Additionally, Vinny Guadagnino posted an image of the duo riding electric scooters and wrote, “Happy birthday @snooki!" while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Jenni "JWoww" Farley added tributes of their own with JWoww’s post garnering nearly 60,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Polizzi also revealed a romantic gesture from her husband, Jionni LaValle, who surprised her with a bouquet of flowers just minutes before her birthday began as she added a picture with a bouquet, captioned it as, “Flower delivery 15 min before my bday.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who met during the filming of Jersey Shore in 2010, have been married since 2014.

As per the publication, Polizzi’s birthday celebration was a mix of nostalgia and gratitude, showcasing her bond with her co-stars and fans alike.