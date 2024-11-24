 
Geo News

Meghan Markle talks about 'unity and support' during challenging times

Meghan Markle remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Meghan Markle talks about unity and support during challenging times
Meghan Markle talks about 'unity and support' during challenging times

Meghan Markle reinforces the importance of ‘unity and support’ during challenging times through her work with the Archewell Foundation.

This has been claimed in a statement issued by the duchess on her website following a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The statement reads, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project.

This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.

The dinner was hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season.

The statement further says, “Through her work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duchess remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.”

Palace receives new orders about Kate Middleton
Palace receives new orders about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle reducing herself in front of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reducing herself in front of Prince Harry
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares sneak-peek into 37th birthday celebration
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares sneak-peek into 37th birthday celebration
Ariana Grande makes bold confession about therapy
Ariana Grande makes bold confession about therapy
Jason Momoa gushes over bandmates: 'My best friends'
Jason Momoa gushes over bandmates: 'My best friends'
Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parson meet to mark 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion
Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parson meet to mark 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion
Kyle Richards dishes out on feud with Dorit Kemsley
Kyle Richards dishes out on feud with Dorit Kemsley
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William worried about her health video
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William worried about her health