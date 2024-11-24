Meghan Markle talks about 'unity and support' during challenging times

Meghan Markle reinforces the importance of ‘unity and support’ during challenging times through her work with the Archewell Foundation.

This has been claimed in a statement issued by the duchess on her website following a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The statement reads, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project.

This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.

The dinner was hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season.

The statement further says, “Through her work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duchess remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.”