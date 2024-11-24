Lil Wayne reacts to Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' name drop: 'Let this giant sleep'

Lil Wayne responded to Kendrick Lamar’s name drop in the latter’s new album, GNX.

In September, the 37-year-old icon was announced as the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner in Wayne's hometown, New Orleans.

The Lollipop hitmaker expressed his disappointment over not being selected to perform for the big game that is set to be held at Caesars Superdome on February 9.

Their conversation has now continued with Lamar mentioning the Grammy-winning rapper by name in his latest track, wacced out murals.

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk***, I drew the line and decimals," Lamar rapped in his song.

"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulated me / All these n****s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces," the Not Like Us rapper added.

Wayne then seemed to voice his thoughts over his mention on GNX through his official X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all."

"No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love,” Lil Wayne further mentioned.