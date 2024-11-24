 
Geo News

Lil Wayne reacts to Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' name drop: 'Let this giant sleep'

Kendrick Lamar mentioned Lil Wayne by name in his latest track, 'wacced out murals'

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Lil Wayne reacts to Kendrick Lamar GNX name drop: Let this giant sleep
Lil Wayne reacts to Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' name drop: 'Let this giant sleep'

Lil Wayne responded to Kendrick Lamar’s name drop in the latter’s new album, GNX.

In September, the 37-year-old icon was announced as the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner in Wayne's hometown, New Orleans.

The Lollipop hitmaker expressed his disappointment over not being selected to perform for the big game that is set to be held at Caesars Superdome on February 9.

Their conversation has now continued with Lamar mentioning the Grammy-winning rapper by name in his latest track, wacced out murals.

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk***, I drew the line and decimals," Lamar rapped in his song.

"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulated me / All these n****s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces," the Not Like Us rapper added.

Wayne then seemed to voice his thoughts over his mention on GNX through his official X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all."

"No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love,” Lil Wayne further mentioned.

Emily Armstrong credits late Chester Bennington for musical talent
Emily Armstrong credits late Chester Bennington for musical talent
Meghan Markle gets emotional during latest outing without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gets emotional during latest outing without Prince Harry
Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans amid Toronto 'Eras Tour' concert video
Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans amid Toronto 'Eras Tour' concert
MrBeast breaks silence on major controversies: 'I could go to jail'
MrBeast breaks silence on major controversies: 'I could go to jail'
Meghan Markle talks about 'unity and support' during challenging times
Meghan Markle talks about 'unity and support' during challenging times
Mariah Carey sparkles for 'Christmas Time Tour' performance in Atlanta
Mariah Carey sparkles for 'Christmas Time Tour' performance in Atlanta
Paris Hilton oozes glamour in sleek black top
Paris Hilton oozes glamour in sleek black top
Keira Knightley recalls 'a complete delete' of 'public shaming'
Keira Knightley recalls 'a complete delete' of 'public shaming'