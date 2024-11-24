Bowen Yang reveals what 'SNL' cast's holiday 'garbage party' entails

Bowen Yang has shared insight into Saturday Night Live cast’s holiday traditions

Bowen Yang has shared insight into Saturday Night Live cast’s “garbage” party during the holiday season.

Yang revealed that the cast initially did the secret santa thing at holidays, but that would disappoint some people every year, so they found a new way to celebrate the holidays.

While promoting his Las Culturistas Pinterest gift guide, the Wicked star told People: "Because people were like, 'Oh, I ended up with a bad one and this person got a good one.' And so, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon in their early days did away with that.”

"And then, they threw what is called the garbage party, which is [when] everyone — after the read-through of the Christmas show, the last read-through of the year — you just contribute something to the garbage party. So it's like a potluck instead of a gift-giving thing," the 34-year-old comedian revealed.

He continued: "People will buy 20 cheeseburgers from Shake Shack, or you bring Jello shots from home, or you bring 30 little Funko Pops for people to take home. Everyone just culls together just their weird, most random contributions essentially."

"It's our one moment of letting loose beyond the afterparties, which they're hard to come by. It's hard for all of us to be in the same place at the same time, because not everybody goes to the afterparty, and people are tired, and it's a big ask. But I think the garbage party is our big tradition that we uphold, and that's all thanks to Kate and Aidy," Yang added.

Bowen Yang stars in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and more.