Brad Pitt's dramatic fainting stunt shocks fans at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fans at the Las Vegas Grand Prix were momentarily alarmed when Hollywood star Brad Pitt appeared to faint dramatically on the track.

However, the incident, which unfolded ahead of Saturday’s race, turned out to be part of filming for Pitt’s highly anticipated Formula One-themed movie.

According to Daily Mail, the 60-year-old actor, dressed in full racing gear, staggered before collapsing onto a padded mat held by a crew member.

Moreover, the scene was staged as part of the production, offering racegoers a glimpse of the upcoming film’s intense narrative.

As per the publication, Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver returning to mentor a younger teammate, played by Damson Idris, on the fictional APX GP team.

To enhance the realism, the film’s team released a mock statement describing Sonny’s “medical evaluation” after a racing mishap, adding to the immersive experience for fans.

In regards to this, the statement read, “During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation.”

Additionally, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the movie promises high-octane drama and is set for a June 2025 release.

Furthermore, Pitt is not only starring but also producing the project alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.