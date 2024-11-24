 
Beyonce supports Michelle Williams at ‘Death Becomes Her' Broadway

Former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams is currently starring in the musical adaptation of 'Death Becomes Her'

November 24, 2024

Beyonce supports Michelle Williams at ‘Death Becomes Her' Broadway

Beyoncé showed her support for her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

As reported by, the Single Ladies hitmaker along with Kelly Rowland attended the Broadway of Death Becomes Her, an adaptation of Universal Pictures’ 1992 dark comedy film which starred Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis.

The 43-year-old singer shared the moment on Instagram with a selection of photos and videos of the ‘Say My Name’ singers together backstage, alongside the ‘Cowboy Carter’ song ‘II Most Wanted’. Responding to the sentimental post, Williams commented: “I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever!”

Both Beyoncé and Kelly showed up at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in support of Michelle Williams‘ performance as Viola Van Horn in the musical. 

The Broadway version runs at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and sees Williams take on the role of Viola Van Horn.

It’s not the first time the trio have reunited this year. In January they delivered an impromptu performance at Rowland’s husband – talent manager Tim Weatherspoon’s – 50th birthday.

They also sang a special rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ that, according to Page Six, guests called a “highlight” of the celebration.

