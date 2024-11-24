Prince Andrew seeks 'lifeline' Sarah Ferguson support

Prince Andrew is reportedly constantly leaning on his former wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice for ‘emotional support’ amid his rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

The In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, reported: “Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support.”

The palace insider further said, “He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline.”

However, the source said, “For Sarah, especially, being associated with him is complicated. His reputation as the family’s black sheep makes her connection to him a sensitive issue, and it’s starting to reflect poorly on her as well.”

“She bears the brunt of it,” the insider says and adds “He unloads every frustration on her and constantly asks for advice, and even requests her help in connecting him with people who could assist him with his business pursuits.”

The royal source further claimed, “But Sarah has her own challenges, she’s dealing with ongoing health issues and an already packed schedule. Yet Andrew doesn’t seem aware of the toll his constant needs are taking on her, he’s too wrapped up in himself to think of anyone else.”