'Wicked' director makes HUGE promise about 'Wicked Part Two'

'Wicked' director John M Chu has shared insight into 'Wicked Part Two'

Wicked director John M Chu has promised that Wicked Part Two will be “eight times more relevant” to the current times.

Wicked part one, which is now in theaters and already a hit, is inspired by the stage musical of the same name which was based on Gregory Maguire’s book. The story explores the background of characters seen in 1939’s The Wizard Of Oz film.

Director Jon M Chu told Variety: “Part Two, I will say because I’ve cut Part Two together, is a doozy.”

“[You’re] getting the meat. I did not know the context of where we’d be in society right now. It becomes eight times more relevant than before when you’re talking about truth and consequences of making the right or wrong choices. It’s intense,” he added.

This comes after Wicked star Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard in the film, compared his character to Thor: Ragnarok character of Gamemaster, which was also played by him.

The actor noted the similarities in the characters saying: "Everything you do leaves its residue in your nervous system and in your heart somewhere. I wanted to make this distinct, but [the Grandmaster] had some kind of avatar of himself and is a self-glorifying nincompoop. And he's an abuser of power and has a position of authority."

Wicked Part Two is set for November 21 2025 release.