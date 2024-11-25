Maren Morris announces her pick for 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Maren Morris declared that for her Richard Gere will always be the Sexiest Man Alive.

In an Instagram post shared by @velvetcoke, asking followers to share their choices for SMA recalling the past title holders.

The 34-year-old country star shared her thoughts about the former two-time title holder in the post announcing her pick for People Magazine's SMA.

"still Richard Gere…" Morris commented.

It is pertinent to mention that Gere was crowned with the title in 1999 as well as the Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993 with his ex Cindy Crawford.

On November 12, the outlet announced John Krasinski, who is best known for his role in the famous sitcom The Office, as People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

Krasinski shared his thoughts after being honored with the title, "Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be the Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”