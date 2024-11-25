Gracie Abrams says Taylor Swift brings 'tears every single night' on 'Eras Tour'

 
November 25, 2024

Gracie Abrams penned a sweet note after the last Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

Abrams, who is close friends with Taylor Swift, accompanied the 14-times Grammy winner for her shows on the tour as an opening act.

After the final show in Toronto on Saturday, Gracie took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

Sharing a series of photos from the show, the I Love You, I’m Sorry songstress wrote, “Torontoooooo, I will never ever forget those six shows. You were so loud and so generous and so kind.”

“Thank you for hanging out with us while we waited for @taylorswift who brought me to tears every single night the past two weekends…... Cassandra x mad woman x I did something bad forever good night,” she added further.

The post garnered attention from fans who shared their love and excitement in the comments section.

“SOOO PROUD OF YOU GRACIE,” one wrote, while another added, “Aahhhh! Incredible! @gracieabrams you look stunning (duh!).”

“Just so extremely proud of you ,” the third user commented.

