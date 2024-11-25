Jamie Foxx out for fun night with 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast

Jamie Foxx is making fun memories with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

The movie star, 56, attended Bravo Fan Fest in Florida city this Saturday where he indulged in an impromptu "karaoke hour" with Atlanta's famed housewives Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks.

The Pampered By Porsha founder, 43, shared some candid moments from the group’s night together on Instagram the same night, which featured clips of the RHOA trio, Foxx, and several others singing together at a table.

Also included was a light-heart banter between Foxx and someone in the Bravolebrity group, who he teased saying, “You went to private school, but you’re beautiful,” as the camera turned to him.

Elsewhere in the post, the Collateral star popped up in a video that, at first, seemed to just be Parks, 51, dancing until Foxx appeared, rubbing his hands together over her rear as if it’s a fire.

“That’s warm right here,” Foxx joked as others in the group laughed.

Some of the songs that soundtracked the Bravo stars and their friends’ night out were Aaliyah’s One in a Million and Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together.

Foxx also shared some behind-the-scenes from their Miami night out, sharing a picture with Parks and Williams taken that day.

“Baby a Time was had,” Williams wrote in the caption. “We turned Prime into karaoke hour #MiamiNights #GoodTimesGoodPeople.”

The star-studded Bravo event also showed Parks give some teasers about the upcoming season of RHOA—including a glimpse into her love life.

As for Foxx, the movie star is gearing up for his upcoming comedy special on Netflix and the release of his film Back in Action.