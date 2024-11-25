Meghan Markle to ditch Prince Harry as Duke gears up to face UK Trial alone

Meghan Markle is expected to ditch Prince Harry on his next trip to the UK as the Duke of Sussex is likely to travel solo for his trial against News Group Newspapers.



According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to not be there for her husband during the trial is likely due to the current tensions between the couple and the Royal family.

In a conversation with GB News, the expert said, "I think that will be done separately, there are several reasons why Meghan will not come to the U.K. at the moment."

"It is perfectly obvious why, just look at the opinion polls. Of course, there is a rift with the royal family, there is no reason for her to come,” he added.

This comes after royal author Hugo Vickers predicted that Harry will return to his home country permanently, and King Charles would welcome him back with open arms.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast, Vickers said, "I think he'll come home. I think he'll come home, and if he comes home, we must be very nice to him because he won't particularly want to.”

“He's quite angry I think,” the expert claimed.

He was then asked if the monarch would welcome his “darling boy” back given his years of criticism against the Royal family since stepping down as senior working members.

To this, Vickers said, "Yes, I do. The King has left the door wide open for him to do that and he was doing such a good job before and he looked so happy."