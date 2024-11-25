Jennifer Garner recalls worst beauty advice

Jennifer Garner is opening up about her past makeup mishaps.

The 13 Going on 30 star appeared on a recent episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast where she was asked about the worst beauty advice she got along the way. On a surprising note, she only blamed herself for it.

"I didn't have to receive it. I am my own worst beauty advice," Garner, 52, told hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley.

"If you look at any pictures of me all the way through college, if I have makeup on, I wore my theater makeup. It was pancake makeup on my face. I [had] a white circle," the mother of three explained.

"It's so bad!" Garner continued. "It's so, so bad."

The Alias actress also posted a clip from the podcast episode on her Instagram on Sunday but didn't just stop at that as she also added an old photo of herself in the bright white theater makeup.

If that alone wasn't any worse, the throwback picture showed Garner in a full-on period costume, complete with ruffles and lace.

Pancake makeup is used on theater performers to make their faces more visible to audiences from long distances. In regular lighting, however, the high-coverage makeup looks incredibly extreme.

Garner previously spilled to People that she was not allowed to wear makeup as a teen and often sneakily applied it during homeroom.

"I had a tackle box of stage makeup and so I thought that if I wanted to look pretty, I should wear that same makeup," she said in the 2019 interview. "So I wore a pancake makeup. I drew on blush. I basically looked like Raggedy Ann."

Garner also jokingly told the publication that her makeup skills as an adult are not much better. "Do I seem like someone who’s good at applying makeup?" she said. "I own the nicest brushes and I own contouring things. If I used it, I would just look bruised."