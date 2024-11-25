King Charles putting his life at risk with a grave danger

King Charles has just been caught taking a major risk, to not only himself but also the entire monarchy.

A report of this has been shared by RadarOnline, and according to their findings, the King took a secret trip to India in order to stay at their $1,500-a-night clinic for a wellness retreat during cancer.

This retreat focuses on the healing powers of Ayurveda, and has been a favorite of the monarch for a long time.

Treatments that they offer include ‘purging’ of the gut, being given milk from a sacred cow, that is poured over a forehead, a neti pot experience where salt water flows from one nostril and out the other.

There are also major rules associated with the outside world, and forbids things like non-vegetarian food, TV, email access and smoking, as well as alcohol consumption.

The ‘danger’ associated with this move however is the fact that King Charles is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

Thus British-German doctor Edzard Ernst issued a statement regarding the same.

Despite being a practitioner of alternate medicine as well he still said, “The King is suffering from cancer so I think he deserves a holiday. But when I hear about the treatments on offer there I have to smile because it is predominantly nonsense.”

“I'm sure he's receiving the very best conventional oncology and this visit was simply a well-deserved rest."