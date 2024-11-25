 
Nicole Kidman makes dramatic decision after suffering personal tragedy

Nicole Kidman's sudden decision involves her husband and singer Keith Urban

November 25, 2024

Nicole Kidman along with her husband Keith Urban is reportedly planning to relocate from the US.

As reported by Woman's Day magazine, the 57-year-old actress plans to move back home to Australia after suffering a "personal tragedy".

It is to be noted here that the A Family Affair actress lost her mother Janelle in September, whom she laid to rest in Australia.

Now, almost two months later, the Big Little Lies actress is relocating along with the country singer “full-time”.

Moreover, her husband is “further thought to be planning to step back from touring to support his wife after his 10-date Las Vegas residency comes to an end in February”.

The couple, who owns a Nashville mansion, a Beverly Hills house and a New York-based designer duplex, also own properties in Australia.

The duo has a farmhouse in the NSW Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson's Point on Sydney Harbour.

On the work front, Kidman will star in an erotic thriller Babygirl, a film which revolves around a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a a younger intern.

The Kidman starrer is scheduled to release on December 25, 2024.

