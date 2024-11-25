 
Meghan Markle may take 'a step back' to shape her 'legacy': Expert

Royal exit paves way for Meghan Markle to rebuild her career, says PR expert

Web Desk
November 25, 2024

Meghan Markle may take 'a step back' to shape her 'legacy': Expert

Meghan Markle has a golden chance to shape her own legacy with her next move but she may have to take a step back, a PR expert has claimed

The Duchess of Sussex, who rose to fame with her role in the hit legal series Suits, gave up her acting career when she joined the Royal family in 2018.

Since then, the mother-of-two has pursued various projects, including deals with Netflix and Spotify, with her husband, Prince Harry.

Now, a PR expert has said that Meghan can choose her own path, whether it's acting, advocacy, or both, allowing her to reconnect with her "pre-royal" persona.

“Whether it’s acting, advocacy, or a combination of both, Meghan has the chance to shape her legacy on her terms - and that’s a win for everyone,” they said.

"Getting back into acting could be a smart move for Meghan," the expert told The Express.

“It’s something she’s proven she’s good at, and it would allow her to reconnect with the hardworking, talented persona she had before becoming a royal.

"While it might seem like a step back, with the right roles, it could set her up for a lasting career in entertainment."

