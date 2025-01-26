'SNL’: Timothee Chalamet jokes about losing awards for four years

Timothee Chalamet is tired of pretending to be happy for other actor’s winning awards he was nominated for.

Chalamet joked about losing awards every year during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

The actor has been nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Joking about losing awards, he said: “It’s an enormous honor going to these awards shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.”

The 29-year-old played clips of his reactions to not winning awards at ceremonies, and each time his reaction got more serious.

He then asked someone from the audience to announce him as an award winner so he could finally give the “sad little” acceptance speech he’s been carrying around “for four years.”

However, things didn’t go as planned and Chalamet got upstaged by Kenan Thompson, who got on the stage, received the award and began to give a speech. The Marty Supreme actor then interrupted him so he could give the speech.

Chalamet also served as the musical guest on this week’s episode of SNL. He serenaded the audience with his favorite songs from Bob Dylan after impressing everyone with his singing skills in the movie, where he sang live.