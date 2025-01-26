King Charles' shocking name for Meghan Markle revealed

Shocking nickname given to Meghan Markle by King Charles has come to light.

When Meghan was part of the royal family, Charles nicknamed her "Tungsten" for her toughness.

For the unversed, Tungsten is one of the strongest naturally occurring metals on the planet, which is known for its high melting point and core strength. Therefore, the nickname Tungsten was a touching praise for the Duchess of Sussex.

An inside source told MailOnline that "Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It's become a term of endearment."

Moreover, Katie Nicholl also shared in her 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown that the nickname to Meghan was given by Charles for her "resilient" when she started her life as a working royal.

It is worth mentioning that it remains unclear if King Charles still considers Meghan "tough" and "unbending" following her exit from the royal family. Meghan Markle has also become one of the biggest critics of the royal family.