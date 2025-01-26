 
Kanye West failed to impress Bianca Censori in romance: Source

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly on the rocks

Web Desk
January 26, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly going through a rift.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Aussie model is not satisfied with the musician’s bedroom skills.

"He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado,” a tipster tattled.

They went on note to explain that now in order to make up for this “dissatisfaction” Kanye West has been trying to shed to some pounds so that he remains appealing to his wife.

“So now he's starving himself, trying to appeal to her!" the source remarked before moving to a new topic.

Dieting extensively is not the only thing that Kanye has been doing to save his marriage with Bianca. Previously, it was claimed that the father of four has bought a mansion on borrowed money to save his marriage.

It was in Beverly Hills and cost the Power hitmaker $35 million, of which nearly half, $15.5 million, was reportedly being borrowed.

