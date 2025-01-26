 
Queen Camilla's unwavering support gives King Charles new perspective amid cancer

January 26, 2025

Queen Camilla has been a constant source of support for King Charles as he navigates his cancer diagnosis and continues to carry out royal duties.

According to a royal expert, the Queen Consort’s constant presence by his side has given him a “new perspective” on life.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that she believes this newfound perspective will guide the King's approach to the remainder of his reign.

Camilla has accompanied Charles on his visit to Australia and will Now join him on his upcoming trip to Italy, the publication revealed.

"Since marrying Camilla I think Charles has had a new perspective on life: one in which the glass tends to be half full rather than half empty,” the expert said.

Bond continued: "And, cancer or not, I think that's how he'll approach the rest of his reign: full of optimism that he can achieve some of his goals and make a lasting impression in the role he waited so long to assume."

