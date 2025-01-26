Hugh Jackman practises new skill after live mistake

Hugh Jackman, an Australian actor, recently hosted the opening night of his concert series called From New York, With Love.

He then posted a video of himself on Instagram showing off an impressive jump rope workout after performing a routine on the show.

“So here’s the thing … my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreo on stage,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor added, “She has the patience of a saint!!! And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times! Thank you @bethlewisfit #fromnewyorkwithlove @radiocitymusichall.”

After having done the performance successfully at the Radio City Music Hall, he expressed his joy over the eventful night.

"What an incredible night it was. We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and the love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it,” the Wolverine star wrote.

Jackman concluded, "And the icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times. Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent.”