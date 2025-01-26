 
Expert weighs in on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni controversial scene

Brendan King, an intimacy coordinator shares her take on 'It Ends With Us' controversial scene

January 26, 2025

A scene in It Ends With Us stoked much controversy as its lead stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively made conflicting claims.

The Green Lantern actress alleged that her co-star sexually harassed her during the slow dance scene.

But the actor in response shared the behind-the-scene footage denying his fellow actress claim.

An intimacy coordinator, Brenda King, weighed in on the controversy, “Intimacy is such a story in its own, and the way we interact with each other in intimacy tells you so much about a person and their relationship with the other."

The expert, who was not involved in the film, continued, “I would've liked to have pulled Blake out of this scene and been like, 'Hey, I see you not present in this scene. I noticed that you're deflecting, you're talking about how you want to be talking. You don't want to be kissing.”

"It looks like her shoulders are really high up. They're tense," Brenda noted.

“I would say something like, 'Hey, how do you feel about her ideas about talking and being more intimate, and do you think there's a way to create intimacy through your voice? And do you think we could clear some distance between your heads? If there's any discomfort with you guys being that close, let's find other ways to feel intimate,” she added.

“It seems like she's trying really hard to remove or desexualize the scene," Brenda concluded. "And it's unfortunate.

