Dave Franco breaks silence over Luigi Mangione comparison

Fans liken Dave Franco to internet sensation and murder suspect Luigi Mangione

Dave Franco has opened up about fan frenzy around his apparent resemblance to Luigi Mangione.

Luigi was arrested as the prime suspect in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson in New York City on December 4, 2024. However, when his mug shots from prison reached the internet, he quickly became a heartthrob.

Fans even began choosing actors to play Luigi in a movie, with Dave being on top of the list.

Now, the actor says anyone who has his number has reached out, urging him to take on the role if it’s offered.

"I've never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco confessed to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing. "Not just friends — anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it."

When asked if there have been any official offers, Dave’s partner Alison Brie replied: “I don’t think there have been any official offers,” Brie jokingly noted.

"No official [offers]," the Now You See Me star confirmed.

While it’s not clear if a movie will be made about the shooting, a documentary from filmmaker Stephen Robert Morse is in the works.

“This case is complex and raises important questions about vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatized healthcare system, and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible,” Morse told Deadline about the documentary.

“My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved,” he added.