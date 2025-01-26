Kate Middleton refuses to harbour ‘bad blood' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is said to be eager to help the Royal family heal and move forward from past conflicts, with an insider revealing the Princess of Wales wants to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the Royal family fold.

Following a challenging year, Kate has come to realize the importance of cherishing life and letting go of grudges, an insider told Closer Magazine.

The Royal source revealed that the Princess of Wales is keen for her husband, Prince William, to reconcile with his brother, Harry, and his wife, Meghan.

“If Harry and William can sit down together and make some progress, that will make it much easier for the four of them to eventually sit down and break bread,” they said.

“It’s all about baby steps right now but Kate is very keen to get the ball rolling,” the source added of the Waleses and the Sussexes.

They continued: “This wall of silence can only go on for so long, and after everything she went through last year, Kate’s keenly aware of how precious life is.”

“She doesn’t want to hang on to bad blood, and she doesn’t want William walking around with that weight on his shoulders either.

“She’s desperate for them to reconnect and knows the only way that’s really going to happen is if all four of them can make peace.”