Blackpink's Jisoo opens up about failed date with Park Jung Min

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink, appeared for an interview on the channel Studio Chika Chika to promote her upcoming show, Newtopia.

In the show, she stars alongside Park Jung Min as a young couple who break up at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse, during which they have to fight to get back to each other.

In the episode, the pair explained that they were all set to take couple of photos for the show, and the director suggested that they plan a date to take them.

Deciding to go to Lotte World, they ran into problems trying to make sure the singer wasn’t recognized. However, the lengths they went to to stay hidden meant that the pictures didn’t come out very romantic.

The trailer for Newtopia was released earlier this month, and it was received with mixed reactions from viewers.

Several users took to The Qoo to express their concerns over Jisoo’s acting in the show, as one user wrote, “Reminds me of Cha Eunwoo’s acting. If the show’s entertaining, though, people will still watch it while complaining.”

Another added, “Why does Jisoo keep trying to act? She’s seriously so bad at it. Her voice and delivery aren’t suited for acting at all.”

The series is set to premiere on 7 February on Coupang Play and will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.