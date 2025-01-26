 
Dylan O'Brien gets candid about seeing himself in intimate scenes

Dylan O’Brien plays twin brothers in 'Twinless'

Web Desk
January 26, 2025

Dylan O’Brien plays twin brothers in 'Twinless'

Dylan O’Brien is opening up about seeing himself in intimate scenes on-screen.

Dylan spoke about the topic during the premiere of his movie Twinless at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

During a red carpet conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked how he feels when seeing himself in such scenes.

“It’s okay. I’m fine. It’s uncomfortable mostly when you’re with your people because I’ve got loved ones here obviously. We’ve all got a lot of friends and family here,” he shared.

“That, I think is the most…especially when it’s like vulnerable stuff. But I also don’t want to miss the night. I want it to be special, so I can suck it up. Whatever,” he added.

The Maze Runner star played twin brothers Roman and Rocky in Twinless. He recalled how director director James Sweeney, who is gay himself, helped him act gay for Rocky’s character.

“Most of the time, he’d be like, ‘You were too straight on that,’” Dylan O’Brien told Variety. “I was happy for that permission … a sign of a great filmmaker is to always give you the permission to go into a direction or not.”

