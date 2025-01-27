Kate Middleton gets ‘reality check' after shocking ‘wake up call'

Kate Middleton has forever been changed and humbled by cancer, says an expert.



The actress, who spent the past year in isolation for her chemotherapy, has been given a ‘wake up call by nature.

Speaking to the The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, expert Katie Nicholl said: “She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours.

“People would be quite surprised to learn just how hands on William and Catherine are as parents.

She added: “And I think this is just, well, it's a wake up call, isn't it?

“This is a real reality check for her.

“And so I think it's a case of what Kensington Palace are describing as a very gradual return to work that's very much on her terms.

“And I think that's how it should be,” she added.