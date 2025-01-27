What King Charles told his friends about Meghan Markle

King Charles III was very fond of Meghan Markle back in the days and gave her a special nickname to mark her strength.



His Majesty, who met Meghan back in 2017, branded her 'Tungsten' due to her being 'tough' and 'unbending'.

A per Mirror, Charles reportedly told friends: "She is so intelligent and so nice. She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more."

After Meghan’s fall out with the Royals in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have written a letter to King Charles, demanding a meeting.

Royal expert Neil Sean says on YouTube: “Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King. She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one to one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy.

Speaking about Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, the insider added: “The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her,” he noted.