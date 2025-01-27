 
Geo News

'The Witcher' cast under strict watch from Netflix?

'The Witcher' actress Safiyya Ingar reflects on Netflix's strict stance on spoilers

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

The Witcher cast under strict watch from Netflix?
'The Witcher' cast under strict watch from Netflix?

Since Henry Cavill's outing, Netflix appears to put an extra watch on the cast of The Witcher to not let any spoilers slip.

Safiyya Ingar, who plays Keira Metz, expands on the tight restriction in an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Witcher cast under strict watch from Netflix?

Reflecting on her experience of sharing a minor spoiler picture, she said, "I can't! They've got us in a chokehold so hard, I could say one word and there goes my NDA; my phone'll blow up."

"I remember I got in so much trouble. I can say this because technically people already know, but we went in for stunt training mid-last year."

"I posted a picture of the prop swords, and it was just an ambiguous little thing. There was no indication of anything in there. I was just like, "We're back." And everyone knew we started filming, so it was fine," she continued.

"But I got a call... It was not fine! "Hello, you need to take that down. I was like, "Hello, who is this? "You need to take that off your social media."

"There's been a security breach. The news tabloids have got ahold of it." And I was just like, "But it's a box of swords! The Witcher carries a sword!," Safiyya concluded before noting, "But what I can say is that Liam looks great. That's it. That's all I can say."

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?