'The Witcher' cast under strict watch from Netflix?

Since Henry Cavill's outing, Netflix appears to put an extra watch on the cast of The Witcher to not let any spoilers slip.



Safiyya Ingar, who plays Keira Metz, expands on the tight restriction in an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

Reflecting on her experience of sharing a minor spoiler picture, she said, "I can't! They've got us in a chokehold so hard, I could say one word and there goes my NDA; my phone'll blow up."

"I remember I got in so much trouble. I can say this because technically people already know, but we went in for stunt training mid-last year."

"I posted a picture of the prop swords, and it was just an ambiguous little thing. There was no indication of anything in there. I was just like, "We're back." And everyone knew we started filming, so it was fine," she continued.

"But I got a call... It was not fine! "Hello, you need to take that down. I was like, "Hello, who is this? "You need to take that off your social media."

"There's been a security breach. The news tabloids have got ahold of it." And I was just like, "But it's a box of swords! The Witcher carries a sword!," Safiyya concluded before noting, "But what I can say is that Liam looks great. That's it. That's all I can say."