Kelsey Parker announces she's expecting baby with Will Lindsay

Kelce Parker is expecting a baby with partner Will Lindsay, two years after late husband Tom Parker's death.

Tom Parker, who passed away in March 2022 after a brain cancer diagnosis, his widow confirmed that she is pregnant with her and new partner Will's first baby.

Kelce and her late husband were parents to two children, Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4.

The Mum's the Word podcast host recalled her and Tom's plan to expand their family before his brain cancer diagnosis.

"Tom and I always said we wanted four — but life had other plans,” she told Mirror.

Expressing her emotions about how she feels about her pregnancy, Kelsey went on to say, "So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’ I’ve felt every emotion under the sun.”

“I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am," Kelsey noted.

"For me, I feel like everything’s meant to be," she added about having another baby. "I’m just trying to find joy. I love my children — they’ve got me through the worst times. So I feel like I’ve been blessed with another.”

Remembering Tom she further noted, "If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here. Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that."

It is pertinent to mention that the mom of two made her relationship with Will Lindsay public in September in an Instagram Post