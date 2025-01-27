Josh Gad explains intention behind 'Frozen 3' release date

Josh Gad is insisting that the third installment of Frozen will be worth the two-year wait.

The actor, 43, made an appearance on the January 16 episode of The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast on SiriusXM where he was asked some burning questions about the film's next sequel.

"Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy on,” Gad told the host.

However, Gad did not dodge all the questions as he did reveal why the movie won't be coming out until Thanksgiving 2027.

“Here’s what I can tell you,” he continued. “There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this."

"Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013 [in the first Frozen movie]."

Gad—who voices the magical talking snowman, Olaf, in the hit animated films—also hinted that the preproduction phase is going quite smoothly.

"We want to give audiences something that is worth the years of waiting and years of anticipation. And I know that they are actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about.”

The original Frozen, which hit theatres in 2013, turned out to become one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.