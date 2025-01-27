Amy Schumer shares flaunts her bare face after Cushing Syndrome diagnosis

 
The star recently revealed her struggle with Cushing Syndrome on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

January 27, 2025

Amy Schumer embraced her natural face with no additional filters in a new post

The 43-year-old actress and comedian took to her Instagram account to share a "no filter" snap of herself after she opened up about how she faced backlash online for her appearance which turned out to be an unexpected diagnosis of Cushing syndrome.

Schumer posted a candid selfie of her face beaming a soft smile while putting her hand over her head.

The Trainwreck actress wrote a text over the picture revealing that she has not used any filters.

“No filter, no filters," she captioned the snap.

Later she shared another photo on her photo-sharing app's grid, donning a charcoal gray sweatshirt.

“What can I say,” she penned in the caption of the latter post, “It was a good night.”

The post came three days after when Schumer revealed on Call Her Daddy, that internet trolls led her to her diagnosis with Cushing syndrome.

Moreover, Schumer first revealed talked about the syndrome back in February 2024.

