Real reason why Jennifer Aniston denied Obama dating rumours

Insider dished rare reason why Jennifer Aniston denied dating Barrack Obama

January 27, 2025

Jennifer Aniston was rumoured to be dating Barrack Obama.

Although many independent sources dismissed the rumors linking Jennifer Aniston to Obama, a new report of RadarOnline.com weighed in on the real reason behind rejecting such claims.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source dished, "Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment', but she thought that would add fuel to the fire.”

Hence, "she decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand," they remarked in conclusion.

According to the insider, Jennifer has previously ignored many surreal claims throughout her career, but knowing the rumors might upset Michelle made her speak up.

"She barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him. She told friends that after all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself," they continued.

The rumor was started on social media by someone who claimed that they had seen a DM Jennifer Aniston sent to one of her friends admitting to the affair with Obama.

