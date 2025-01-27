Sterling K. Brown shares insights into jaw dropping twist of 'Paradise': 'Totally satisfied'

Sterling K. Brown has shared insights into the jaw-dropping twist of his recently released series Paradise.

In an interview with People, he candidly talked about his opinion related to the promo of the series.

"I said, 'You son of a gun. You did it again,'" the Hollywood actor began by saying. "Because I forgot who I was dealing with.

Referring to the mystery series of a president’s murder, Brown continued, “I thought I was just looking at a political thriller and I'm trying to figure out who killed the president."

"And that was enough. I was totally satisfied. And then I find out that this whole thing is taking place in this bunker that sunshine is not sunshine, that ducks aren't m************ ducks."

Moreover, the Black Panther actor highlighted the suspense of the movie, he told the publication, "There's something completely and totally different."

Recalling his reviews for the promo that he shared with the director Dan Fogelman, he said, "The dude has a way. I look at the promos for the show and we show that Cal Bradford, we see Marsden, laying down on the floor with blood coming out his head.”

Before concluding, the 48-year-old actor shared, “I was like, 'Have we given away too much?' [But] we haven't given it away, anything — it's just the tip of the iceberg."

The first episode of Paradise is streaming on Hulu.